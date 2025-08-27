QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $905.00 million, a P/E ratio of 174.33 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 0.43%.The company had revenue of $262.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
