Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 10,083 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF $GTO

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $19,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $48.79.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.