Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,932,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,826,000 after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.
In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
