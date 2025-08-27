Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 2,111 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $21,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,552,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,039,000 after purchasing an additional 468,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,932,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,662,000 after buying an additional 286,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,826,000 after buying an additional 30,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2%

M&T Bank stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,448.14. This represents a 45.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.