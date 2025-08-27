Raymond James Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 98,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after acquiring an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 24,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $2,835,033.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 188,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,839,799.96. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total value of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 159,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,466,372.44. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,219 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,642 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $159.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.