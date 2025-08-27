Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $20.05 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $DFP

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $20,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 499.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 103.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.1186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 684.0%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

