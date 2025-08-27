Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 147,841 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF $RODM

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,841 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $22,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.07 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

