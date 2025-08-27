Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Stake in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,670 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AppFolio by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 330.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $798,119.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,068.88. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,753,278.15. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,220 and sold 49,618 shares valued at $14,144,697. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.4%

APPF opened at $273.73 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.01 and a 12-month high of $326.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

