Raymond James Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 241,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $19,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 286,962 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after buying an additional 264,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 171,034 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $68.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.