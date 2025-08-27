Reviewing Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) & NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tetra Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tetra Technologies and NCS Multistage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 NCS Multistage 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Tetra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tetra Technologies is more favorable than NCS Multistage.

This table compares Tetra Technologies and NCS Multistage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Technologies $607.22 million 0.98 $108.28 million $0.86 5.20 NCS Multistage $162.56 million 0.59 $6.59 million $4.77 7.95

Tetra Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than NCS Multistage. Tetra Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NCS Multistage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Technologies and NCS Multistage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Technologies 18.95% 14.10% 5.78% NCS Multistage 7.18% 12.50% 9.70%

Volatility & Risk

Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats NCS Multistage on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

