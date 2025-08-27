Reviewing Valhi (NYSE:VHI) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Valhi and Compass Minerals International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valhi 1 0 0 0 1.00 Compass Minerals International 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valhi currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.62%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.40%. Given Compass Minerals International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compass Minerals International is more favorable than Valhi.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi $2.10 billion 0.23 $108.00 million $3.43 4.97 Compass Minerals International $1.12 billion 0.74 -$206.10 million ($2.92) -6.75

This table compares Valhi and Compass Minerals International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valhi has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Minerals International. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Valhi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valhi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valhi and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi 4.69% 7.02% 3.53% Compass Minerals International -9.87% -16.70% -2.77%

Risk and Volatility

Valhi has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valhi beats Compass Minerals International on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the KRONOS name through agents and distributors. The company’s Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. It also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The company’s Real Estate Management and Development segment offers utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. It also holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dixie Rice Agricultural L.L.C.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc., provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition segment produces sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades that are used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions under the Protassium+ brand name; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products; and develops and produces a portfolio of magnesium chloride-based aerial and ground fire retardant products. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

