Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,901 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.88% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $63,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $419,093.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,495.63. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,223,840. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,977,553. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $101.20 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.38.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYTM

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.