Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $752.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.Insteel Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

