Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,294 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NTGR stock opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $785.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. NETGEAR had a net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $170.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Graeme Mclindin sold 2,377 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $67,459.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,083.04. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,851.35. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,757 shares of company stock valued at $797,376 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

