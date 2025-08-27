Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.70 Million in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,437,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,188,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SEI opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 90,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,990.16. This represents a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

