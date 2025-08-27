Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IES were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in IES by 31.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $5,193,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 49.8% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

IES Stock Up 1.2%

IESC stock opened at $358.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.67.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,816,636.80. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $11,522,915. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.