Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEI. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, Director Edgar R. Jr. Giesinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $288,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 90,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,990.16. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities set a $50.00 target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 557,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,911. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 1.14. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.23.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

