Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. $EVER

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 358.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $12,311,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $15,363,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $11,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2,301.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 441,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $11,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.37. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,598,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,614,932.82. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $43,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 123,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,781.07. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,523 shares of company stock valued at $22,308,410. Insiders own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

