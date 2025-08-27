Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. $SCSC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $78,694,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 132.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 942,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after buying an additional 537,358 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 20.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,113,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 273,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $812.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. ScanSource’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. ScanSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 6,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $278,077.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,690.98. This represents a 33.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

