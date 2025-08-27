Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 169 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 61.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,240,651.30. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Five Below Stock Up 1.1%

Five Below stock opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.46 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $144.68.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

