Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 77.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

BCE Trading Down 1.3%

BCE opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. BCE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 565.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 437.93%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

