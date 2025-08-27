SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in SentinelOne by 510.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $50,562.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 306,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock worth $2,366,017. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 49.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

