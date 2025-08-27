Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

