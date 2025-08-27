Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.8571.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.3%

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $106.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

