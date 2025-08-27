Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.8571.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.
Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
