Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 971.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $87.96 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.19.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

