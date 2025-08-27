Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $8,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Simmons First National by 18.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2,047.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, COO Steenberg Christopher J. Van bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty Casteel purchased 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 213,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,168.50. The trade was a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 11.19%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

