Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Trading Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.11. 9,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a market cap of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

