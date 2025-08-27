SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 1,548.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of SiriusPoint worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPNT. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiriusPoint and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.03.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $948.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.10 million.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

