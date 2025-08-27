SLM Corporation $SLM Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 681,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65,982 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $140,442,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $69,509,000. M.D. Sass LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $37,317,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SLM by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,126,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,076,000 after buying an additional 929,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 797.4% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 704,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,443,000 after buying an additional 626,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. SLM Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.26 million. SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $1,771,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

