Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 14,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Soluna Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

