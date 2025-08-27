South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOBO. National Bankshares boosted their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Get South Bow alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOBO

South Bow Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SOBO opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85. South Bow has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. South Bow’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Bow

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Bow by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,734,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,238,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,840,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of South Bow by 112.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,619,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 858,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth $15,747,000.

South Bow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.