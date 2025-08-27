Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

SRAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Sportradar Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 326,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,615,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 665,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72,916 shares during the period.

SRAD stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

