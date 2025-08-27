Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 326,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 10,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,615,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 665,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the period.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $374.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

