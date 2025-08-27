Sunrun Inc. $RUN Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,223 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,932 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,764,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 410,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 33.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Glj Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $122,819.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,604.28. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,283 shares of company stock valued at $836,110. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.