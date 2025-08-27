Tenaris S.A. $TS Stock Position Lowered by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171,673 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $66,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.0%

TS stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenaris declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.