TFI International Inc. $TFII Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 60.6% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,166 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in TFI International by 168.5% during the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 413,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of TFI International by 46.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $94.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.02 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFII shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.13.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

