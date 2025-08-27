The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clorox were worth $47,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3%

CLX stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.