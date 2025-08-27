Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Thryv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Thryv has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Thryv will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,792.80. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thryv by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 98.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 567.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

