Top Small Cap Stocks To Consider – August 25th

Inno, Tharimmune, and Offerpad Solutions are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically between $300 million and $2 billion. These companies often offer higher growth potential than larger firms but tend to carry greater volatility and liquidity risk. Investors may include small caps in their portfolios to diversify and seek above-average long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Inno (INHD)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

Tharimmune (THAR)

Tharimmune, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

