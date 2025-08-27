TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

TA opened at C$16.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$11.16 and a twelve month high of C$21.22.

TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.

