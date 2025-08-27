TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.22.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on TA
TransAlta Trading Up 0.5%
About TransAlta
TransAlta is an independent power producer based in Alberta, Canada. The company operates a diverse and growing fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia consisting of hydro, wind, solar, battery storage, gas and energy transition facilities. The majority of the company’s revenues are derived from the sale of generation capacity, electricity, thermal energy, environmental attributes, and byproducts of power generation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransAlta
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.