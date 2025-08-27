U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.5476.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.60 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.