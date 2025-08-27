UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Financial Review

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UFP Technologies and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brambles 0 0 0 0 0.00

UFP Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $289.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.31%. Given UFP Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UFP Technologies is more favorable than Brambles.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $504.42 million 3.34 $58.98 million $8.63 25.31 Brambles $6.67 billion 3.48 $896.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares UFP Technologies and Brambles”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 11.40% 21.54% 12.00% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Brambles on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Brambles

(Get Free Report)

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

