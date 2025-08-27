Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,022,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,149 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Unilever were worth $60,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,054 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after acquiring an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Unilever by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE UL opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5175 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.