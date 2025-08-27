United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 208,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.42% of United Therapeutics worth $58,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $309.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.74. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $187,043.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,021.17. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,681 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,609. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

