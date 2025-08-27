Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $159.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.98. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

