Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 601,228 Shares of Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,263,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bumble worth $35,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMBL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bumble by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bumble stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.The firm had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bumble from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

In other news, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd sold 1,365,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $8,545,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,598,258 shares in the company, valued at $10,005,095.08. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,124,652 shares of company stock worth $426,460,322. Company insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

