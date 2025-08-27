Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2,843.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,150,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $53,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIST opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.97. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.37 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

