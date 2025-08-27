Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Vita Coco worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 16.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Kenneth Sadowsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 631,666 shares in the company, valued at $23,782,224.90. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $116,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 635,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,514,696.78. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock worth $1,500,913 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.37. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $40.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $168.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

