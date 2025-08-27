Vontier Corporation $VNT Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,604,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vontier were worth $52,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vontier by 586.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $36,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 60.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE VNT opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

