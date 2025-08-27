Wabash National Corporation $WNC Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 384.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wabash National by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Wabash National by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Wabash National Corporation has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.75 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Wabash National has set its FY 2025 guidance at -1.300–1.000 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at -0.300–0.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.22%.

About Wabash National

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.