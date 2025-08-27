Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated $INGR

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Ingredion worth $14,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $128.18 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.75.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.40.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

